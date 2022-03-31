Child Located, but Florida Mom Still Missing After Custody Exchange Goes Awry
Police in Florida are trying to find a 37-year-old woman who vanished Sunday along with her 4-year-old daughter, who was located safely two days later, PEOPLE learns.
As of Thursday morning, Cassie Carli was still considered a missing and endangered person by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.
According to investigators, Carli was last seen with her daughter, Saylor, around 7 p.m. on Sunday evening on Navarre Beach in Navarre.
Relatives and friends told detectives Carli drove to Navarre Beach to meet up with Saylor's father to exchange custody of the little girl.
But no one has heard from Carli since 10 p.m. Sunday night, when her father received a text message from her phone that she was having car and phone trouble.
Carli stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. The blue-eyed woman has blonde shoulder-length hair, pierced ears and a mole on her right cheek.
On Tuesday morning, Carli's car was recovered from Juana's Boat Ramp on Navarre Beach.
The next day, the sheriff's office announced via social media it had found the missing girl unharmed.
However, authorities failed to provide exact details on where and when Saylor was found, or if she was with anyone when they located her.
Sam Porter, identified as Carli's friend, spoke to WEAR-TV on Tuesday, claiming Saylor's father spoke to Carli's dad and told him he had dropped the missing woman off at Porter's home.
But Porter said that's not true.
Police have not named Saylor's father as a suspect. Porter told the station friends and family reported Carli missing Monday. They have also been conducting their own searches for her.
A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday evening near where Carli's car was found.
Anyone with information pertinent to this case should call 850-983-1190.