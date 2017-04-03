Missing Girl, 11, Found with Uncle Hours After He Allegedly Killed Her Grandparents

A missing North Carolina girl was found safe in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, hours after she disappeared — and her grandparents were found dead.

An AMBER Alert was issued for 11-year-old Arieyana Simone Forney after the bodies of her grandparents, 62-year-old Ruby Atkinson and 63-year-old Curtis Atkinson Sr., were found Sunday morning in their home in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to police.

Authorities allege Arieyana’s uncle, 36-year-old Curtis Atkinson Jr., killed her grandparents — his parents — before fleeing with her, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release.

Hours later, Arieyana was found safe in Washington in the car with her uncle and another person. Authorities said local police stopped the vehicle after receiving a call from inside the car, which they believe may have been placed by Arieyana.

Officers discovered the deaths of Arieyana’s grandparents after responding Sunday to assist the fire department with a house fire, authorities said.

Upon arrival, police discovered the Atkinsons’ bodies. Both Arieyana and the suspect lived with them.

Witnesses told local TV station WBTV that there were shots heard coming from the home before the fire began.

As the fire department arrived, responders witnessed a white 2005 Chevrolet Impala drive away from the scene, police said.

Investigators issued an AMBER Alert soon after, asking the public to keep an eye out for the vehicle.

Curtis Atkinson Jr. is held on local charges in Washington while the second person is held on drug charges.

It is unclear what charges he is being held on — though Charlotte police said they plan on bringing murder charges against him as well.

It was also not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney or entered a plea to his charges, or when he might be extradited to North Carolina.

Charlotte police did not immediately return a call seeking comment.