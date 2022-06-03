Police still do not know where Alexis Gabe's body could be

Missing Calif. Woman Was Killed by Her Ex-Boyfriend, Who Died in Police Confrontation: Authorities

An investigation into the disappearance of a 24-year-old California woman came to a head in Washington state after officers there shot and killed the man believed to be responsible for her murder.

Alexis Gabe was last seen on Jan. 26, in Antioch, Calif. Authorities revealed during a Thursday press conference that evidence collected over the last several months indicates that Gabe is no longer alive.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities believe her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Marshall Curtis Jones, killed Gabe at his home in late January, though her body has not yet been recovered.

On Wednesday, a task force tracked Jones to a home in Kent, Wash.

When police knocked on the door and identified themselves, Jones came rushing out with a knife.

It was then that a police detective, a sheriff's deputy and a U.S. marshal fired their weapons, killing Jones.

Jones was proclaimed dead at the scene. Police say he had been staying at the home with an associate.

While authorities believe Jones to be the sole suspect in the murder, they say he may have had help covering up the crime afterward.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Gabe's parents were present for the press conference, and expressed disappointment over Jones' death, according to KNTV.

"We wanted to meet with him face-to-face, look him in the eye and ask him, 'Why? Why would you do this, and where is our daughter?'" said Gwyn Gabe, the victim's father, adding he won't stop searching for his daughter's remains.