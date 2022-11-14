Missing Calif. Mom Found Dead in Remote Area, Ex-Husband Who'd 'Expressed His Concerns' Is Arrested

Rachel Castillo was studying to become a therapist, according to her mother

By Greg Hanlon
Published on November 14, 2022 10:55 AM
Rachel Castillo
Rachel Castillo. Photo: GoFundMe

A missing California mom was found dead three days after police said they found blood and signs of a struggle in her home, and her ex-husband has been arrested.

The Simi Valley Police Department said in a release that Rachel Castillo, 25, was found dead Sunday in a remote area in the Antelope Valley.

On Thursday, officers responded to Castillo's apartment after receiving a 911 call from her sister, Emily Castillo, with whom the victim lived. Responding officers found "a significant amount of blood," and there were signs of a struggle, police said in a release, adding that Castillo's personal belongings, including her cell phone, vehicle and car keys, were still in the home.

Police said the primary suspect in the case is Castillo's ex-husband, Zarbab Ali, who was arrested Sunday at his parents' home in connection with Castillo's death.

Ventura County Jail records show that Ali is in jail on a felony murder charge with a bail amount of $510,000. The jail records list Ali's occupation as math teacher.

It's not immediately clear if Ali has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

The Simi Valley Acorn, citing Castillo's mother, Robyn, reports Castillo was a mother of two worked signing people up for state healthcare. She was studying to become a therapist.

Robyn described her daughter to the outlet as "a really good mother, a good sister and daughter and friend."

Robyn told ABC7 that prior to the discovery of her daughter's remains, Ali "expressed his concerns" about her well-being.

"He said he was very sorry and hoped that she was okay. It seemed like a very normal conversation," Robyn said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

