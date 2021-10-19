May "Maya" Millete was last seen by her husband, Larry, in their Chula Vista home on Jan. 7

Husband Arrested in Missing Calif. Mom Maya Millete's Murder: 'It's Not Sinking in Yet,' Says Family

Larry Milette, the husband of missing California mother May "Maya" Millete, has been arrested in connection with his wife's murder, PEOPLE confirms.

On Tuesday Larry was arrested, nine months after Maya vanished from their Chula Vista home, his sister-in-law Maricris Drouaillet tells PEOPLE.

"I can't explain how I'm feeling right now," Drouaillet says of the news. "It's just still hard to take. We were still hoping [to find her alive]."

Police announced in a statement Tuesday that Larry was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, though it was unclear at the time of publishing what charges, if any, have been filed. (PEOPLE could not reach police for comment.)

Authorities are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday with more information on his arrest and the status of the investigation.

"I can't look at what people are sending me," she says. "Like the news of his arrest being for murder ... that hurts. That's so hard. And it's not sinking in yet."

Maya, 40, vanished from her Southern California home on Jan. 7., one day before she and Larry were planning on taking their three children, ages 4, 9 and 11, to Big Bear to celebrate their daughter's birthday with her family.

In July, police named Larry a person of interest in the case. Speaking to PEOPLE in September, Drouaillet said the news was unsurprising.

"It wasn't as shocking [as you'd think]," Drouaillet said. "But then again, it's not a surprise for us, the family, because we kind of knew ... he's the last person that saw her."

According to Drouaillet, the last time Maya saw her family was during a camping trip over New Year's. On the trip, the mother-of-three revealed to her family she was planning on leaving Larry after 20 years of marriage.

Drouaillet said Maya had gone to see a divorce attorney the day she disappeared.

"During our camping trip, when she told us she was filing for the divorce, I just told her to just be careful," Drouaillet said. "I told her to be careful."