Missing Calif. Mom Found Shot to Death with Son, 2, in Car, in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Shana Pringle and her 2-year-old son Noah Vice were reported missing by the boy's father

The bodies of a missing California mother and her 2-year-old son were found in a movie theater parking lot in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide.

Early Sunday morning, Shana Pringle and her 2-year-old son Noah Vice were found dead in a van parked outside a Century Theater in Roseville, the Sacramento Bee and ABC10 reports. The pair had been reported missing out of Sacramento County by the boy's father and were last seen in Roseville on Nov. 23. Police believe Pringle shot her son before turning the gun on herself.

“This just simply is the worst year that ever was, ever, it’s the worst,” Sarah Beilgard, a friend of Pringle's, told CBS13.

She said her friend had been under a lot of stress.

“So I think she did suffer from depression, especially with COVID and not having her own place, boyfriend breaking up with her. I think any normal person would have difficulty with that," Beilgard said.

An AMBER Alert was not issued for Noah because it was not clear to Sacramento authorities whether the boy was in imminent danger at the time of his disappearance.

“She adored her son, I can’t reconcile in my mind her harming him at all,” Beilgard said. “It’s the worst and I really blame COVID for what happened to Shana. Why didn’t you call me? Why didn’t you call me, why didn’t you call me? She normally would’ve called me.”