The aunt of a formerly missing California teen is speaking out — and says that she feels "robbed" of the last two years.

Michael Ramirez was just 15 when he was last seen at his Rancho Cordova home on May 18, 2020 when he left after having an argument with his aunt and uncle about their house rules. According to the sheriff's office, the family reported him missing on June 9, 2020.

Nearly two years later, on March 11, 2022, Ramirez returned home without any explanation or reason. He told his family that he was staying at a friend's house for the two years. The friend's mother was 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares.

Authorities arrested Olivares — an employee at the Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School — and charged her with detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In an interview with local station KCRA, Ramirez's aunt talked about her family's anguish after his disappearance.

"You think the worst. You think the absolute worst," Katte Smith, one of the teen's legal guardians, told the station. "We felt so robbed of all this time with him. You can't just hide someone's kid and think that's OK."

According to an arrest report obtained by KCRA Olivares had allegedly been questioned throughout the missing persons investigation, but police say she never disclosed that Ramirez was staying at her home.

Olivares has not yet entered a plea, and online court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.