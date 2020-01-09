Texas Boy, 10, Has Been Missing Since Wednesday

Image zoom Guillermo David Herrera Houston Police Department

Police in Houston are asking the public for help in finding a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday.

Guillermo David Herrera was last seen at his home on the southeast side of Houston at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was wearing a blue uniform shirt, tan pants and yellow socks, KTRK, KHOU and Univision report.

His home is near Houston’s Hobby Airport.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police have not said whether they believe foul play is involved in his disappearance.

Guillermo is described as a hispanic male, standing 4 feet 3 inches and weighing 60 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.