Ten-year-old Nakota Kelly's father allegedly texted the child's mother after the killing, saying Nakota was "in Heaven"

Missing Boy Believed Dead After Allegedly Telling Mother 'Dad is Going to Kill Me' Ahead of Visit

A 37-year-old father is behind bars in Indianapolis, where authorities allege he murdered his 10-year-old son just days after the boy eerily predicted he would not survive a weekend visit with his dad.

Days before being dropped off with his father, Anthony Dibiah, for the weekend, Nakota Kelly allegedly told his mother he wasn't coming back alive, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the Indianapolis Star.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Oh, I'm dead," the boy allegedly told his mother after learning he'd be spending the weekend with his dad. "Don't expect me to come home — my dad is going to kill me."

Nakota allegedly told his mother Dibiah was mad at him for hanging up on him during a phone call.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Nakota's mother then received a text message from Dibiah at around 2 p.m. Sunday, which read, "Sometimes I hear voices. My son is in Heaven," according to the affidavit.

Local reports indicate that Nakota's remains have not been recovered, but police say they have overwhelming evidence that a killing occurred — including confessions Dibiah allegedly made to family and friends via phone.

According to the Indianapolis Star, it is alleged in the affidavit that Dibiah told two people he had killed Nakota, allegedly confessing to suffocating the boy with a plastic bag.

The Star reports that Dibiah allegedly told a friend he took the boy into the bathroom "to make sure he was dead" before dumping the body at an unknown location.

Indianapolis officers were asked to check on Nakota Sunday morning after Dibiah's alleged calls, in which police claim he said, "I just killed my son!"

The father was crying during at least one of these two calls.

The probable cause affidavit alleges that investigators arrived at Dibiah's residence at around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday but found no sign of him or Nakota. Instead, they found what appeared to be "blood spatter, blood smears and brain matter" in the apartment's bathroom.

There was also a small amount of blood in the apartment's entrance, the paper reports.

Image zoom Anthony Dibiah Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Dibiah was arrested on Tuesday. PEOPLE confirms he has been charged with one count of murder and is being held without bond.

The search for Nakota's body continues, and will likely stretch into Missouri, after cell phone records revealed Dibiah had made several pre-dawn trips to the state Sunday morning.

The Star reports that Indiana's Department of Child Services had an open case file on the family and that Nakota's mother had reported what her son said about his father killing him to DCS on July 14.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The agency would not discuss its case file with the newspaper, citing privacy concerns.

Dibiah has not entered a plea to the murder charge against him.

Information on his lawyer was unavailable at press time.