Missing Baby Girl Found Dead Behind California Funeral Home As Search For Father Continues

The search for a missing 8-month-old girl has ended in California, as the baby’s remains were located Monday behind a Bellflower funeral home — propped upright in a child’s car seat, partially covered with a blanket.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has named 22-year-old Alexander Echeverria a “person of interest” in the death of his infant daughter, Alexia Rose Echeverria.

Authorities believe the child died in Sacramento on Sunday before being transported to Bellflower, where she was left beside a dumpster.

The search for Echeverria — who is considered suicidal — continues.

Police said he was seen driving in the area on Tuesday.

An autopsy was performed on the baby’s remains, but an official cause of death has not been released.

Echeverria and his daughter were reported missing early Monday.

FOX 40 spoke to Alexia’s mother, Karla Alvarado, who called her daughter “so perfect,” noting the child was just learning to crawl.

According to Alvarado, Echeverria dropped her off at work on Sunday morning, and said he’d be back with their baby on Monday. But he never showed.

“He contacted his brother yesterday, I believe,” Alvarado said. “He told him that he was playing with her, throwing her up (in the air), and he slipped and she fell, and she wasn’t waking up.”

Alvarado said the father also told his brother “he got scared and he drove to the hospital but he never went in because he thought nobody was going to believe him that it was an accident.”

Echeverria was last seen driving a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with California plate number 7FFT866.

The public is urged to call 911 if they spot Echeverria.