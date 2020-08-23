A suspect, Quake Lewellyn, is reportedly in custody on suspicion of homicide

Missing Arkansas Jogger, 25, Is Found Murdered Near Her Home Two Days After She Vanished

The 25-year-old Arkansas woman who went missing while out on a jog Wednesday has been found dead, multiple outlets reported.

According to Fox16 and Arkansas Online, authorities found the body of Sydney Sutherland near her home in Jackson County at 2 p.m. local time on Friday, ending the three-day-long search.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The State Medical Examiners Office confirmed the identity of the body as Sutherland through DNA, according to both outlets.

A suspect, Quake Lewellyn, is in custody on suspicion of homicide, Fox16 and KAIT8 reported.

"We do have a suspect in custody at this time," Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said during a KAIT8 news livestream on Friday.

Lucas, who did not reveal the suspect's identity at the time besides that he was a farmer from Jonesboro, said Sutherland and her suspected killer knew each other.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Prosecutor Henry Boyce will review the case and decide details regarding formal charges, KAIT8 reported. A bond hearing and arraignment may be as soon as Monday.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Jackson County Management said that "no words can take away the pain Sydney's family is feeling."

The organization also thanked the "hundreds of volunteers" who assisted in the three-day search for Sutherland.

Investigators began scouring the area where Sutherland went on a jog after she did not return home on Wednesday. They were assisted by multiple police agencies, as well as the State Police and FBI.

The search ended at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, but investigators returned a few hours later and searched the area again before 8 a.m.

On Thursday, Fox16 reported that investigators found Sutherland's cellphone about a quarter-mile from her home.