College sophomore Adam Dowdell was last seen Sept. 8 on campus, headed toward an ATM

Missing Ala. College Student Found Dead Nearly 1 Week After Mother Pleaded: 'I Want My Child Back’

A nearly weeklong search for an Alabama State University student who was last seen on campus is over, after police discovered his body Monday afternoon, TV station WVTM reports.

At about 2:45 p.m., law enforcement responded to a call of a dead body found at the 800 block of Hutchinson Street in Montgomery, the station reports.

The body was determined to be missing 22-year-old Adam Dowdell and was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Dowdell was last seen leaving his dormitory to get money from an ATM, according to Al.com.

On Saturday evening, ASU spokesman Ken Mullinax released a statement obtained by the website.

"The Alabama State University Police Department received notification on Wednesday of a male student who was possibly missing. The student is from the Alabaster, Alabama, area and has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon,” the statement said. “ASUPD has opened an active, ongoing investigation with help from Central Alabama Crime Stoppers and assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies."

Dowdell had transferred from the Alabaster area to start at ASU. His mother, Toya Cohill, told the site she wasn’t leaving until she found her son.

“I just want my child back,” the college sophomore’s mother told Al.com.

Few details had been released about the case, but law enforcement encouraged the public to call with any tips or additional information.

Dowdell was described as 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, with a tattoo behind his right ear. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black and yellow checkered pants, according to TV station CBS42.