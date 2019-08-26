Missing 6-Year-Old Boy, His Mom Found Dead in Texas Parking Garage Hours After Amber Alert

Image zoom Phillip Oliver "Ollie" Wiedemann and his mother Candace Rochelle Harbin Waxahachie Police Department

A six-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found dead in a Texas parking garage Friday with his mother.

Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann and his 46-year-old mother, Candace Rochelle Harbin, were discovered at 6:35 p.m. Friday inside a minivan. This occurred just hours after the boy’s father reported him missing and about an hour after the alert was issued.

It is unclear how the boy and his mother died but police say it was a murder-suicide.

“That is how we are characterizing it,” Waxahachie Police Department Lt. Marcus Brown tells PEOPLE.

Brown says the bodies of the mother and son have been sent to the Dallas medical examiner for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing, he says.

Ollie was last seen Thursday afternoon at a vape store in Waxahachie with Harbin, according to the Dallas Morning News. The paper reported that Harbin did not have custody of the boy.

Ollie’s father, John Wiedemann, who was estranged from Harbin, reported him missing at 9 a.m. Friday.

After attempts to locate the boy failed, police issued an Amber Alert that Ollie was in immediate danger and an arrest warrant for kidnapping was issued for Harbin.

Harbin’s minivan was found in a downtown Waxahachie parking garage nine hours later. Ollie and his mother were unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.