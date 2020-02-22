Missing 6-Month-Old North Carolina Baby Found Dead in Cemetery as His Mom Is Arrested

Police located the body of a 6-month-old baby in a North Carolina cemetery on Saturday, two days after the child was reported missing, officials say.

The infant, who was identified by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiners Office as Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson, was found in the Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte around 4:03 a.m., according to a Matthews Police Department news release.

Chi-Brown and his mother, Tamara Jernel Brown, 30, were first reported missing from the area of Matthews on Thursday around 10 p.m., according to Charlotte local news station WBTV.

Brown was found Friday night and arrested in a separate incident in the area of Galleria Blvd, the release reported.

According to records on the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website, Brown was charged with common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official.

Police reported that Chi-Liam with not with his mother at the time of her arrest, which warranted the issuance of an Amber Alert.

Homicide Detectives are conducting a death investigation in the Independence Division. 📣Know something? Say something.

📱 Call @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600 if you have any information about this case. pic.twitter.com/KEBzVNclRH — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 22, 2020

A representative from the Matthews Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to WBTV, police shared that Brown may have been suffering from a mental health disability prior to her arrest.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with further information is urged to call 704-432-TIPS.