Missing Baby Found Safe After a Frantic 3-Day Search, Woman Accused of Abducting the Twins Arrested

An Ohio woman suspected of abducting twins from Columbus has been arrested in Indianapolis and the infant she is accused of taking has been found safe and alive.

The Columbus Police Department said Nalah Jackson was arrested on Thursday by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

A short while later, the police department said 5-month-old Kason Thomas was also found safe and alive.

The baby was found near an Indianapolis Papa John's pizza. He was transported to a hospital to be checked out, the Columbus Police Department said.

Jackson is accused of stealing a vehicle that had 5-month-old twins in the backseat from a Donatos Pizza in Columbus on Monday night.

One of the twins, Kyair Thomas, was found soon after abandoned at the Dayton International Airport parking lot on Tuesday morning by a bystander.

After Jackson's arrest, Kason Thomas remained missing for a few hours. Authorities said they had issued an Amber alert for the missing baby in Indianapolis. The FBI was also offering a $10,000 reward for any information that can help locate Kason.

Columbus Division of Police

Kason was found inside the same car missing from Columbus and was still wearing the same clothes.

In a press conference, Columbus police Deputy Chief Smith Weir said they received multiple tips from people who believed they spotted Jackson in Indianapolis. She was identified through fingerprints, Weir said.

A few hours later, the baby boy was found.

"We are grateful to the public for their help throughout this investigation, and for the tireless work of our officers and our many partner agencies," The Columbus Police Department posted online.

"They never stopped, never gave up hope, and would not rest until Kason was found. We are beyond thankful for their relentless dedication."

Jackson has not been charged. It was not immediately clear if she had engaged legal representation to comment on her behalf.