Search Underway in Texas for Missing 20-Year-Old Soldier: 'Something Is Not Right,' Says Sister

An “extensive search” is underway for a 20-year-old soldier, who went missing earlier this week while stationed in Texas.

Private First Class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on Wednesday, April 22, at 1:00 p.m. local time in a parking lot at squadron headquarters in Fort Hood, army officials said in a press release, as they asked members of the public for help finding the missing soldier.

Afterward, several items belonging to Guillen were “found in the armory room,” where she had been working before her disappearance. The items included her car keys, ID and wallet.

In addition to releasing several photographs of Guillen, authorities advised that she “was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.”

The soldier’s sister has also shared a series of emotional messages on social media.

“My sister.... last seen two days ago. Phone last tracked at Belton, Texas. No contact with boyfriend, close friends or family,” Mayra Guillen said in a Facebook message on Friday. “Something is not right please help me find her.”

“My little girl,” Mayra wrote in another post. “I promise I'll find you.”

Also, Guillen’s boyfriend, Juan Cruz, wrote in his own message: “Please help me find my girlfriend.”

“She has 3 tattoos on her left arm,” he added. “Please anything helps.”

Anyone with any information about the soldier’s whereabouts is urged to call Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at (254) 287-4001.