Missing 2-Year-Old Florida Boy Found Dead in Alligator's Mouth, Police Say

An urgent search for the boy was underway after his mother's body was found in "a very violent homicide scene" inside their home on Wednesday

By
Published on April 2, 2023 07:45 PM
March 31, 2023, St. Petersburg, Florida, USA: Members of St. Petersburg Fire Rescue's dive team search a retention pond behind buildings #9 and #10 at the Lincoln.Shores Apts., 11601 4th Street North, on Friday, March 31, 2023, where St. Petersburg Police detectives continue their investigation of a homicide and a missing two-year-old boy. At about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the body of a 20-year-old woman, Pashun Jeffery, was found dead in her apartment at Lincoln Shores. Her two-year-old son, Taylen Mosley, remains missing and is suspected to be in danger. (Credit Image: © Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire)
Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire

The search for a missing 2-year-old Florida boy has since been called off after he was found dead inside an alligator's mouth, according to police.

St. Petersburg Police wrote in a statement on Facebook Friday that Taylen Mosley's body was found after issuing an amber alert for the toddler on Wednesday and a search that involved state, federal and county authorities as well as a drone and dogs.

According to the statement, the search led police to Lake Maggiore, where they spotted something inside an alligator's mouth.

"The alligator was killed in order to retrieve the body, confirmed as that of Taylen Mosley. The medical examiner will determine what caused his death," the statement read.

Taylen Mosley
FDLE Twitter; St. Petersburg Police Department

Per the statement, Police Chief Anthony Holloway announced that Taylen's father, Thomas Mosley, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the death of Taylen's mother, Pashun Jeffery, and of his son. Records show he was booked into the Pinellas County jail.

Taylen went missing after his mother, 20, was found dead in their apartment on Thursday afternoon after a family member asked the building manager to check on the pair, authorities said.

The police chief said the crime scene was "very violent on the inside" and that there were serious concerns for the safety of Taylen. Holloway added that authorities "[knew] he [was] not with his father."

"We didn't want to find him this way, but at least we can bring some closure to that family now," Holloway said, according to CNN.

