Body of Missing 19-Year-Old Miya Marcano Was Found Bound with Duct Tape: Police

Miya Marcano, a sophomore at Valencia College, was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Arden Villas Apartments in Orlando, where she lived and worked in the leasing office

The body of Miya Marcano, the 19-year-old college student who went missing late last month, was found bound with duct tape, police said.

"Miya was found bound with black duct tape on her feet and hands and her mouth was also covered with black duct tape," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a press conference Wednesday.

Miya, a sophomore at Valencia College, was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Arden Villas Apartments in Orlando, where she lived and worked in the leasing office.

On Saturday, authorities discovered Miya's remains while searching an area near the Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums, an apartment complex located almost 18 miles west of her home.

"She did have jeans on," said Mina. "Her shirt was taken off. She was wearing a bra. There was a robe that was on her as well."

Her shirt was inside her purse, which was found nearby, he said.

Detectives were led to the apartment complex by the phone records of the now-deceased prime suspect Armando Caballero, who was found dead by suicide on Sept. 27. Records showed that Caballero, 27, was in the area for around 20 minutes between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the day Marcano disappeared.

Investigators believe Caballero — who worked maintenance at the complex where Marcano lived — had expressed a romantic interest in the college student before she vanished, but was repeatedly rebuffed.

Prior to his death, Caballero told detectives that he last saw Marcano at work around 3 p.m. on Sept. 24, according to Mina. Authorities believe Caballero snuck into Marcano's apartment using a maintenance-issued master key FOB before she got off work.

"There is no doubt he was waiting for her knowing she was going to be coming home from work," said Mina.

Mina said there was no indication that Marcano had been sexually assaulted.

It is unclear if she left the apartment alive.

"The two people who have the most answers in the case, Armando Caballero and Miya Marcano, are not with us and we can't get some of the answers right now," Mina said.

Marcano's family became concerned for the teen when she never boarded her flight to Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 24. "Her last response was at the 5 o'clock hour and that was it," her father, Marlon Marcano, previously told PEOPLE. "Her phone was off since then."