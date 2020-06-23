Henri Ramirez-Sanchez was last seen at about 11 a.m. on Sunday in the area of University Drive and Stapley Drive in Mesa, say police

Missing Arizona Boy, 11, Vanished While Family Was Out, Leaving Cell Phone Behind

Arizona police are desperately searching for an 11-year-old boy who vanished Sunday morning.

Henri Ramirez-Sanchez was last seen at about 11 a.m. on Sunday in the area of University Drive and Stapley Drive in Mesa, the Mesa Police Department says in a Missing Child alert.

The area where the boy was last seen is a busy intersection with a Chevron on one corner and a Circle K across the street from it.

Henry allegedly left the house while his family was out. "When family returned home, Henry was gone,” the news alert says. “He left his cell phone but locked the resident’s door.”

The child is described as white/Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair.

He is 4’1” tall and weighs 80 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt, blue pants and black shoes (like a school uniform), the alert says.

He left with a blue backpack with clothes in it.