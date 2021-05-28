Police have yet to make an arrest in the killing of Trinity Ottoson-Smith

Minn. Girl, 9, Is Fatally Shot While Jumping on Trampoline with Her Friends

Nearly two weeks after being hit by a stray bullet while jumping on a trampoline, 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith died Thursday at a Minneapolis hospital.

WCCO, KSTP, and KMSP attended a press conference Thursday, where Trinity's passing was announced.

"For the last 12 days, she fought for her life and today that fight ended," Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder told reporters. "At 4:04 p.m., she was pronounced deceased at the hospital."

Trinity was shot in the head on May 15 in north Minneapolis during a child's birthday party.

Trinity was playing on a trampoline when she was struck by gunfire.

She was rushed to North Memorial Health Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

According to police, the shooter fired bullets at a residence from a nearby alleyway, and one of those bullets struck Trinity, who was jumping with friends.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help cover the costs of Trinity's medical expenses and now her funeral.

The page says the little girl wanted to be a teacher one day.

She enjoyed making TikTok videos, playing Roblox with her friends, going on adventures, riding her bike, playing softball and basketball and doing gymnastics.

A $30,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.