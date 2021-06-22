The body of Lauri Deatherage, 48, was found by police inside her Robbinsdale home on Friday

Minn. Woman Allegedly Shot and Killed by Ex-Husband Less Than a Week After Getting Remarried

A Minnesota woman was allegedly shot and killed by her ex-husband less than a week after she remarried.

The body of Lauri Deatherage, 48, was found inside her Robbinsdale home on Friday after police conducted a welfare check around 9:15 a.m., the Star Tribune reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Air Force veteran died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

"Our time was cut short by an atrocious act," Lauri's widower Billy Deatherage told the Star Tribune. "We had been married less than one week before she was taken away from me."

Police arrested a suspect in her murder around 9 p.m. that evening after a 10-hour standoff, according to the Star Tribune. The outlet reports that the 64-year-old arrestee is the ex-husband of Lauri.

Lauri Deatherage Lauri Deatherage | Credit: Facebook

Lauri's widower Billy told KSTP that her ex-husband attended their wedding and Billy had spent time talking to him the day before their nuptials.

"He and I sat out here the day prior with another friend of Lauri's and conversed for almost four hours," Billy said.

The Robbinsdale Police didn't return calls for comment.

Charges are expected to be filed Tuesday.

On the day of her June 13 wedding, Lauri posted her joy on Facebook: "Can't wait to see who shows up today!! Getting married on my birthday…(I'll never forget the anniversary!)"

Billy told the Star Tribune that he first met Lauri 30 years ago at an Air Force Base in Grand Forks, N.D., and they rekindled their friendship four years ago. Lauri had plans to move to Arkansas to be with him.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Lauri described herself on Facebook as an artist, photographer, author and graphic designer.

Billy said Lauri also designed costumes for the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, had previously modeled and helped people who were struggling.