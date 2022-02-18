Kim Potter, the Minn. Officer Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright During Traffic Stop, Sentenced to 2 Years

Potter was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in December

Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year, will spend 16 months in prison and an additional eight months on supervised release.

Potter was sentenced in a Hennepin County courtroom Friday morning, nearly two months after a jury convicted her of first- and second-degree manslaughter following three days of deliberations.

During the hearing, Judge Regina Chu said that Potter would only be sentenced for the charge of first-degree manslaughter, since second-degree manslaughter is a lesser charge of the same nature. According to the judge, Minnesota's guidelines recommend a sentence of 74 to 103 months for first-degree manslaughter.

The defense had requested that the judge grant Potter a dispositional departure — allowing her to serve her time on probation rather than in prison — arguing that she will never work as a police officer or own a gun again thus eliminating her risk to the community.

Chu spoke for several minutes ahead of handing down Potter's sentence, tearing up at times over the difficulty of the case. She ultimately determined that Potter's conduct warranted prison time to "pay for the harm she inflicted" on Wright's family, but that the nature of the shooting did not justify putting her behind bars for seven years, as many expected.

"That I granted a significant downward departure does not in anyway diminish Daunte Wright's life," Chu said. "His life mattered."

Before Chu determined Potter's sentence, she allowed Daunte's loved ones to read statements about the gravity of their loss.

"Police are supposed to protect and serve the community," said Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Wright's young son. "How will my son learn to trust the police after what happened to his dad?"

Wright's sister, Diamond Wright, shared a similar sentiment: "I never thought that my brother would be killed by the same people we're supposed to feel protected by," she said. "I know that the charge is manslaughter, but I believe it should be called murder."

Potter shot Wright, a 20-year-old father, in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center when he allegedly resisted arrest after being pulled over on April 11, 2021. Potter's former police chief said that the officer believed she was shooting her Taser, not her service weapon, when she fired a single shot that killed Wright.

Potter entered a plea of not guilty to both charges of manslaughter. Her trial began in late November.

The central piece of evidence in the trial was footage from a body camera worn by Potter.

That footage reveals that after Wright was pulled over and approached by two officers for what former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said were expired car tags, Wright, standing by the open driver's side door of his vehicle, wrestled free of handcuffs as they were being applied. Wright then apparently jumped back into his car with his girlfriend inside and appeared to try to drive off.

As the unarmed Wright did so, "the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," Gannon said at a news conference after the shooting.

Wright was struck in the chest. His vehicle then traveled several blocks before crashing into another car, and he died at the scene.

Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center police force, resigned in the wake of Wright's shooting. Police Chief Gannon resigned as well.

In filing the original criminal charge of second-degree manslaughter, Imran Ali, assistant criminal division chief in the Washington County Attorney's Office, said that Potter "abrogated her responsibility to protect the public when she used her firearm rather than her Taser."

He added: "Her action caused the unlawful killing of Mr. Wright and she must be held accountable."

According to the criminal complaint, Potter's Glock 9mm handgun was holstered on the right side of her duty belt, with the Taser on the left side and the handles of both facing Potter's rear. The Taser is supposedly distinguishable by its yellow color with a black grip, and set in a "straight-draw position," meaning Potter would likely have to use her left hand to pull it from its holster. But she shot Wright with her right hand, the complaint states.

During the trial, Potter's defense called the shooting a "horrific mistake," but also asserted that Potter would have been within her rights to use deadly force on Wright because he could have dragged another officer with his car.

After the verdict was revealed, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison — who led the prosecution — released a lengthy statement about the jury's decision to convict, calling it a measure of accountability for Wright's death.