Minnesota 'Loving Parents' Were Fatally Shot on Highway Near Popular Mexican Tourist Destination 

A Minnesota mother and father were fatally shot by a group of gunmen while vacationing in Mexico, leaving behind their two children, according to reports.

Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were riding in a pickup truck on a highway near popular tourist destination Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, earlier this month, when a group of armed motorcyclists allegedly drove alongside them and shot them to death, KMSP-TV reports.

"My aunt and my uncle were very hard-working individuals. They really tried to work as hard as they could to provide for their two kids ... their kids were their life," Arellando's niece, Yazmin Carrillo, told the station.

According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by the family, the couple were parents to 21-year-old Miguel, a college student, and 18-year-old Diana, a senior in high school.

"For reasons beyond our understanding, someone's senseless act ripped Miguel and Leticia away from this world. It is not enough to say we are shocked and hurt. We are utterly devastated," the GoFundMe page read. "This nightmare has become our new reality."

The parents were described as "extremely compassionate" people with a "desire to always uplift those around them."

"They were a hardworking couple who radiated a joy that could light up any room and were always willing to lend a hand," according to the fundraiser page.

Now, loved ones describe how their children are left with all of the family's financial burdens: a mortgage payment, as well as covering tuition costs for college, funeral arrangements, and the transportation of their parents' bodies back to the United States, to name a few.

While the family awaits details surrounding Hurtado and Arellando's deaths, they are hoping the community will rally behind their kids.