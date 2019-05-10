Minn. Mom Vanished 4 Years Ago, and Boyfriend Is Accused of Dismembering Her Body

Murder charges have been filed in Minnesota against a 35-year-old man who was already serving time in connection with the 2015 disappearance of his then-girlfriend, who was the mother of their small daughter.

On Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office filed a second-degree murder charge against Joshua Dow, who stands accused in the presumed death of Adelle Jensen.

The murder charge comes four years after Jensen, 25, vanished. Her body remains missing. Prosecutors allege Jensen was killed Nov. 18, 2015.

The presumed murder followed an intense argument several days before. The complaint against Dow, which was obtained by PEOPLE, alleges he became violent toward Jensen, who later declared her intentions to leave him.

The couple’s daughter was 2 at the time of the presumed murder.

“Jensen’s parents, along with Dow, went to a Minneapolis police station” on Nov. 18, 2015, “to report her missing,” reads a statement from prosecutors. “Dow told the officers that the last time he saw her was the early morning of Nov. 18 as she walked away from him after spending the evening at a downtown club.”

The statement adds that on that same day, Dow’s brother told police that “his brother pointed a gun at him and said he needed help because Jensen had shot herself in front of him in their home.

“Dow and his brother got rid of the bloody couch, painted the walls to cover blood splatters and took Jensen’s wrapped body to a warehouse where Dow had worked and stuffed it in a locker,” the statement continues.

The body was gone by the time police got to the warehouse.

Dow allegedly admitted to disposing of the body but would not tell police where he put the remains.

Joshua Dow Minnesota Department of Corrections

Dow pleaded guilty on Feb. 19, 2016, to first-degree sale of drugs and the gross misdemeanor charge of interference with a dead body.

He is scheduled to be released from prison in February.

“This is still a difficult case because no one has ever been able to find Ms. Jensen’s body,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in the statement. “But thanks to the persistence of Minneapolis police homicide investigators and the unearthing of new evidence, we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Dow committed second-degree murder.”

The statement alleges that Dow’s brother told police Jensen’s body had been wrapped in plastic before being placed in a box that was taped shut.

The complaint alleges Dow dismembered Jensen after the murder. Police also allegedly uncovered text messages between the couple. In one, he allegedly warned he would take custody of their daughter and Jensen would never see the girl again.

It was unclear Friday if Dow had entered a plea to the new charge against him, and a call to his attorney was not immediately returned.