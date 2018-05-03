Young Mom Paralyzed After Husband Allegedly Shoots Her for Texting With Another Man

Police in Minnesota allege a young mother will likely never walk again after being shot by her husband Monday night after he saw text messages she exchanged with another man.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the criminal complaint against 25-year-old Boon Mee Chang, who faces one count of attempted first-degree premeditated murder and one count of first-degree assault.

The complaint alleges that police were summoned to the home Chang shared with his wife and their two children — ages 2 and 3 — after receiving calls about a shooting.

Chang answered the door, and led police to a second-floor bedroom where his wife was lying on the ground, beneath a broken window. She was not moving.

Chang’s wife told them “that she was shot in the back and could not feel her feet,” according to the complaint.

Chang allegedly told the officers his wife had been shot by a burglar who escaped through the broken window, the complaint states.

“While in the ambulance” on the way to the nearest hospital, the complaint alleges Chang’s wife “told officers that she was not shot by a burglar,” but “rather it was [Chang] who shot her. [The victim] later explained that [Chang] came home from work early and saw her sending text messages to another man.”

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The complaint says that Chang seized his wife’s phone and forced her to unlock it. He allegedly “tried to call the man she was texting” and then “hit [the victim] on the head and pushed her.”

The complaint alleges Chang “took out a gun from his waist and told her he was going to kill her for betraying him.” The wife begged for her life, and tried to escape through the window “when [Chang] shot her in the back.”

The victim told police Chang left her on the bedroom floor “for some time, telling her he was going to shoot her again before he called 911,” reads the complaint.

Soon after arriving at the hospital, doctors determined that Chang’s wife was paralyzed.

When questioned by police, Chang allegedly told them he was aware his wife wanted to divorce him. He also allegedly admitted to two past instances where he used his gun to intimidate her.

Chang allegedly told investigators he shot twice at his wife, missing the first time.

Police say Chang allegedly left his wife lying on the floor for 20 to 30 minutes and expected she would bleed to death.

The complaint alleges he only decided to call 911 after their son came into the room and saw his mother lying on the floor.

The boy sustained minor injuries from stepping on shards glass from the broken window.

Chang has not entered formal pleas to the charges against him, and does not have a lawyer yet. He remains in police custody without bond.