Minn. Man Told His 5 Kids to Play in Basement, Then Fatally Shot Their Mother Before Turning Gun on Himself

Police say 33-year-old Yia Xiong killed his girlfriend, 30-year-old Ka Lor, before using the same gun to kill himself

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on August 19, 2022 12:59 PM
Ka Lor and Yia Xiong
Ka Lor Yia Xiong. Photo: GoFundMe

Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend before using the same gun to kill himself while the couple's five children were playing in the family's Minnesota home.

The St. Paul Police Department identified the shooter as 33-year-old Yia Xiong.

Police say Xiong killed his partner of 10 years, 30-year-old Ka Lor, before turning the gun on himself on Tuesday night.

The couple share five kids, ages 2 to 9.

"The father asked the five kids to go down in the basement, just go play or whatever. The older son heard three gunshots," Xiong's brother Chee Nu Xiong told KARE-TV.

Police say the couple's 9-year-old son called 911 to report the deaths of his parents.

According to station, the family had just returned from their annual camping trip to Duluth, Minn., and there were no clear signs of conflict in Xiong and Lor's decade-long relationship.

"They are a great couple together, great parents," Xiong's great-grandfather Jouatrue Siong said, per the outlet. "They have never shown any physical harm."

"Stable house, stable job — my brother worked, my sister-in-law worked, kids going to school and stuff like that," Chee Nu said.

"They're still thinking that their parents are either at work or still sleeping. It's just heartbreaking they won't be there anymore," he added.

Paj Huab Lor confirmed her sister's death on Facebook, writing in part, "You did not deserve what you went through yesterday night. You were the best mom to your children and the best sister and daughter anyone could ask for. You did everything for your children and stood your ground. We all miss you and wish this wasn't real."

A GoFundMe has been launched on behalf of the family to help defray funeral costs and support the couple's children.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

