Minnesota Man Allegedly Kills Daughter, 22, by Setting Fire to Home After Argument

A Minnesota father is accused of killing his 22-year-old daughter after setting fire to the mobile home he shared with her after an argument.

On Tuesday evening, Paynesville police responded to a 911 call made by 22-year-old Jamey Newport saying her father was going to set their home on fire, the Stamford Advocate, West Central Tribune and KSTP report. During the call, Jamey started screaming and yelling for help, saying she couldn’t get out.

A responding officer saw black smoke coming from the home and heard Jamey screaming from the the rear of it. As the officer attempted to get inside, the home became engulfed in flames. When the officer ran from the back of the home to the front again, he saw John Newport, 46, the victim’s father, yelling through a broken window to his daughter inside.

Newport allegedly tried to get back inside the home through a door and then through a broken window but eventually retreated. He was then restrained by the officer and later transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they immediately put out the flames and pulled Jamey out of the home. She was pronounced dead later when she arrived at the hospital.

Newport was later taken to Stearns County Jail, where he remains behind bars on a $2 million bond on charges of second-degree murder, according to jail records.

Authorities allege that before the fire, Newport had posted on Facebook that he intended to burn the home down. Officers found a gas tank, believed to be the accelerant, near the front door inside and a lighter on the ground outside.

Prosecutors say the pair got into an argument over Jamey’s plan to move out. No attorney information for the father was available Monday.