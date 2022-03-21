Minn. Murder Suspect Allegedly Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend and Set Her on Fire at Work, Calling Her a 'Witch'

Kelli Ranning Goodermont was killed in front of her coworkers on Tuesday, and authorities have arrested her longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend

A Minnesota mother of three was stabbed and set on fire at her workplace — and police say that her ex-boyfriend is responsible for her death.

Authorities tell the Twin Cities Pioneer Press that 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont was at her job as a receiving specialist at a warehouse on Tuesday when her ex-boyfriend, Patrick Morris Simmons, stabbed her multiple times and set her on fire.

One of Goodermont's coworkers told authorities that he witnessed 37-year-old Simmons punch and stab Goodermont. As she lay on the floor, Simmons allegedly poured accelerant on her and lit her on fire. Another coworker saw the blaze and doused the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Simmons allegedly fled the scene and went home, where he was later arrested.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Pioneer Press, Simmons told investigators that he believed Goodermont "was a witch and he did this to stand up for the babies being killed and sacrificed with witchcraft."

According to the affidavit, police allegedly asked where he got the gas. Simmons allegedly replied, "I got the gasoline at my house. So, yeah, it's premeditated." He said he also tried to burn his house down "because there was paranormal activity going on there."

PEOPLE confirms that Simmons has been charged with second-degree intentional murder. According to online court records, there was a restraining order in place that had been filed by Goodermont last year.

Goodermont and Simmons had an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly a decade, WCCO reports.

"The thing that Kelli was most passionate about in her life were her three daughters," her family writes in an online obituary. "They were her pride and joy. She loved them fiercely, the way a mama bear loves her cubs. Whenever she had the chance to, she would talk about how proud of her daughters she was."

"Kelli was the kind of person to give someone the shirt off her back if they needed it," the family continues. "She always gave everyone the benefit of the doubt, no matter who or what the situation. Kelli loved to laugh. Her smile was contagious, and it infected everyone around her. Kelli was a great listener and a confidant to many. Everyone that ever knew her loved her. We are all immensely devastated by this loss."

Simmons is being held without bond. He has not yet entered a plea, and online court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.