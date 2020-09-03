One of the sisters remains in critical condition while the other will need to relearn to walk

Minn. Man Accused of Killing Wife, Shooting 2 Sisters Next Door, Claiming 'He Hated All Children'

Authorities have arrested a 48-year-old Minnesota man on murder and attempted murder charges, alleging he fatally shot his wife before shooting the two sisters living next door.

A statement from police in Bloomington alleges Jason Michael Mesich fatally shot his wife, 47-year-old Angela Mesich, in the detached garage of their home before going outside and turning his gun on his neighbors.

Local news outlets, citing police, report Mesich allegedly told investigators after his arrest that he shot the sisters — Makayla Saulter, 12, and Canisha Saulter, 29 — because "he hated all children." He allegedly added that he further believed they saw him shoot his wife.

Makayla and Canisha were helping their aunt load a moving truck at the time of the shooting, KARE reports.

The Bloomington police statement notes Makayla is listed in critical condition after being shot in the head, and that Canisha remains in serious condition, recovering from multiple gunshot wounds to the legs.

Relatives told KSTP-TV doctors that Canisha will need physical rehabilitation to learn how to walk again.

PEOPLE confirms Mesich is being held on $1 million bail on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Mesich has yet to enter pleas to the charges, and it was unclear Thursday if he has a lawyer. He's due back in court Sept. 30.

Police were summoned to the Mesich home Sunday evening shortly after 11 p.m.

As officers arrived, they heard gunshots, and quickly located Angela's body.

Responding officers tried searching the surrounding area for other victims, and police say they heard Mesich inside the residence, allegedly screaming and shooting guns in the basement.

After a brief standoff with police that included an exchange of gunfire, Mesich allegedly surrendered.

Mesich allegedly confessed to shooting his wife after an extensive argument, telling police "I probably emptied" the gun's clip.

Speaking to KSTP, Katie-Jo Williams said she was friends with Angela, adding the victim "had such a heart for people … she was always looking for people to help."