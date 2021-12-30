The victims were discovered sitting upright in chairs with gunshot wounds to their heads

Minn. Man Accused of Murdering Father and Sister, then Confessing to Brother

A Minnesota man was charged with two felony counts of second-degree murder Tuesday on accusations he murdered his father and sister.

Ibn Marchone Abdullah, 47, is accused of fatally shooting 55-year-old Crystal Mahasin Abdullah and 74-year-old Christopher Marchone Abdullah. Father and daughter were found dead inside of their Robbinsdale home on Dec. 26.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Abdullah allegedly unexpectedly stopped by his brother's house in Brooklyn Park on Dec. 26.

"[Ibn Marchone Abdullah] was acting strangely and ultimately told [his brother] that [he] shot his father and sister a few days ago and that there might be a 'smell,'" the complaint states.

Abdullah allegedly asked his brother if he knew anyone who "could help clean up," according to the complaint.

Abdullah's brother told police he convinced the suspect to leave his home, after which the brother called another brother, who checked on the father and sister at the duplex where they lived.

There, the brother found the duplex door unlocked and ajar. He discovered his father and sister dead inside, "sitting upright in chairs with apparent gunshot wounds to their heads," the complaint states.

Officers later found a Glock handgun and two discharged bullet casings on the floor near the bodies.

Abdullah was later arrested at his brother's Brooklyn Park home.

Abdullah owned the duplex, living in one unit and renting the other to his father and sister, the complaint states.

According to the Star-Tribune, Abdullah started the process to evict them on Dec. 20, days prior to the slaying.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Bail has been set at $1.5 million, WCCO-TV reported.

It's unclear if he has retained an attorney.