Minnesota Man Sentenced to 3 Years After His Wife, 69, Dies During Meth-Fueled 'Death Party'

A Minnesota man was given a three-year sentence on Monday after he admitted to throwing his wife a “death party” and giving her the methamphetamine that killed her.

Duane Arden Johnson received his sentence in Brown County District Court, just two months after he pled guilty to neglecting his wife Debra Lynn Johnson before her death at their home in January, the Mankato Free Press reports.

The 59-year-old Searles man told authorities in court earlier this summer that his wife begged him to take her home from a nursing facility and let her die, according to the local outlet.

After removing Debra, 69, from a care center against medical advice Duane held what he told police was a “death party” at their home, where the couple used methamphetamine, had sex, and listened to their favorite song: “Metal Health (Bang Your Head)” by Quiet Riot.

Debra also stopped taking her medications at the time of her death.

Authorities discovered her body on Jan. 24 in the couple’s home, which had the words “Death Parde God Hell” painted on their front door, the Mankato Free Press reports.

An autopsy later determined that Debra died of methamphetamine toxicity, according to a court complaint obtained by the local publication.

Duane claimed in court that his wife had been having convulsions prior to her death but passed away peacefully.

In June, Duane pled guilty to criminal neglect, which dismissed a third-degree murder charge as part of his plea deal, according to the Mankato Free Press.

On Monday, a judge ruled that Duane must serve three years, 19 months of which are to be served in prison, as per the proposed plea deal.

The 201 days he had already served in jail would also count towards his sentence.