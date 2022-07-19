The girl's aunt says she never heard a siren when she approached a four-way stop

Minn. Girl, 6, Is Killed When Murder Suspect Fleeing Police Crashes into Her Car

A 6-year-old girl died from her injuries on Friday after a car fleeing from police struck her family's vehicle, officials said.

April McHerron and four family members were headed home after spending the day at the pool when McHerron approached a four-way stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn., she told CBS News Minnesota.

"I stopped at the stop sign. I looked and there were no cars," McHerron said. "Then I just see a car, and it was too late after that."

Her vehicle flipped over several times before landing on its roof, she says.

"Instantly when I woke up and realized we were upside down, I tried to reach over and unsnap my niece's seatbelt, I couldn't," she says. "I unsnapped mine and just got out."

McHerron told CBS News she never heard a siren.

According to Brooklyn Center Police, officials were pursuing 28-year-old Hakeem Muhammad, who was a suspect with an active murder warrant. They attempted to use a tire-deflating device but failed, and Muhammad allegedly fled.

Hakeem Muhammad Credit: Hennepin County Jail

They were unable to catch up to him until he collided with McHerron's vehicle, police stated.

"The murder suspect was arrested at the scene and is currently in police custody," officials stated at the time.

Muhammad is currently being held at Hennepin County Jail and facing a count of vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation causing great harm and fleeing a peace officer, among other other charges.

He is expected to appear in front of a judge at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to online records. It was unclear whether he has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf. He has not yet entered a plea.

McHerron and her four family members were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Her niece, Blessings McLurain-Gray, died at the hospital.

The family has struggled with the loss of the 6-year-old girl who brought joy to their lives, McHerron says.

"You can feel the emptiness without her presence, without her being around. You know she's not there," she said. "We're empty without her. We'll never be the same."

In addition to the pain of their loss, McLurain-Gray's father, Cortel Gray told CBS News he wants people to be held accountable.

"Something needs to change," Gray said. "Everyone needs to be held accountable. Everybody. Him, the police, the city, the state, because they're the one making the law."