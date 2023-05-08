Minn. Dad and Youth Hockey Coach Is Killed in Driveway After Confronting Man Trying to Steal Wife's Car

The killing of a beloved father and revered youth hockey coach in a quiet St. Paul, Minn., neighborhood has left his family and community reeling.

Citing police, WCCO-TV, KSTP-TV and the Star Tribune report Michael Brasel was shot dead in his driveway while confronting a man trying to steal his wife's car Saturday morning.

In a heartbreaking Facebook post, Brasel's widow, Hilary Brasel, who is a nurse, says she tried to resuscitate her husband after waking up to the sound of three gunshots.

"Ever the protector and good man he stood up for me with his last effort and breath," the post reads, in part.

"Never thought I would have to try to revive my husband with CPR while my boys are calling 911 and watched. Never thought we would have to ride in a squad car to help SPPD investigators find his killers," she wrote.

The post continued, "Never thought my children would need to be DNA swabbed to help eliminate DNA from my car to catch his killer. Never thought I would tell life source that yes Michael would help others with tissue and organs donation. Never thought that today was my last day to have him in my life."

The 44-year-old father of two "had the best sense of humor, giant love for his boys, and ever giving spirit to help out those around him," his widow wrote.

"He was one in a million and I have no idea how to do this life without him," she added.

The Brasels' neighbor, Nancy Larkey, told KSTP it was "just plain heartbreaking for them [the boys] to lose their dad out of the clear blue. It never even occurred to me that somebody of ill repute — and I am putting it politely — would do such a dreadful thing."

A GoFundMe launched to help defray funeral costs described Brasel as a "devoted coach who inspired and encouraged countless young athletes to achieve their full potential."

The fundraiser has amassed over $100,000 as of Monday afternoon.

No arrests have been made.