Minn. Dad Killed Daughter, 22, by Setting Home on Fire After Argument About Her Plan to Move Out

A Minnesota father has pleaded guilty to setting a fire to a mobile home in 2019 with his daughter inside, which killed her, court records show.

On Monday, John Newport, 48, of Paynesville, pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree unintentional murder, while committing a felony, court records show, the St. Cloud Times reports.

His daughter, Jamey Newport, 22, of Paynesville, was killed in a fire he set after they got into an argument when she refused to drive him to the hardware store and he began "slamming things around," court records show, the West Central Tribune reports.

John was living with his daughter, who was paying the bills, court records show, the Tribune reports.

During the argument, Jamey said she was going to move out. Furious, John poured gasoline on her kittens, which she called her "babies" and relied on to help her through her depression, and set them on fire in front of her, court records show.

Jamey called 911 and can be heard screaming and yelling for help, saying she couldn't get out, court records show.

She said she had to save her kittens, which "compromised her ability to flee the fire," court records show, the Tribune reports.

Firefighters found her in the bathtub with the shower running, the Tribune reports.

She died of smoke inhalation.

John had initially pleaded not guilty in the case.

In 2019, prosecutors had filed a motion seeking an extended sentence, saying that the crime was committed with particular cruelty, which the court later allowed, the Tribune reports.

As a result, the sentence is 36 months longer than the sentencing guidelines recommend, KNSI reports.

John entered the guilty plea on the day his trial was set to begin, the Times reports.

In his plea agreement, John admitted to aggravating factors, according to a statement from the Stearns County Attorney's Office, the Times reports.

He agreed to an aggravated sentence of 18 years in prison.

He remains held in the Stearns County Jail on $2 million bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 2.