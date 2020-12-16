Minn. Boy, 14, Is Killed by 'Extremely Aggressive' German Shepherd at Family's Breeding Farm

The dog had been purchased from Poland six months ago

A 14-year-old boy is dead after he was attacked by his family's German Shepard in northwest Minnesota.

On Thursday afternoon, Otter Tail County deputies responded to a welfare check in rural Battle Lake. Upon arrival, deputies found the teenage victim dead in the yard, the Brainerd Dispatch and WCCO report.

The victim was later identified as Deon Bush. His family owns and operates LakeView Shepherds, raising German Shepards out of their home. Investigators believe Deon had been attacked while he was tending to the dogs.

The dog, a 3-year-old Long-Haired German Shepherd, was “extremely aggressive” when deputies arrived at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The family said it had been purchased from Poland six months earlier.

The dog was euthanized at the request of its owner. It has been taken to North Dakota State University for an autopsy.