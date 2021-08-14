Minnesota Boy, 5, Accidentally Shoots 3-Year-Old Girl Dead: Police

The relationship between the boy and girl has yet to be disclosed

A 3-year-old girl was fatally shot by a 5-year-old boy in Minnesota on Friday.

The incident occurred on Aug. 13 at nearly 4 a.m. local time inside a household, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch disclosed in a press release.

Deer River Ambulance intercepted a vehicle carrying the 3-year-old to the Deer River Hospital by family members and attempted lifesaving efforts, per the sheriff's office.

The young victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

It's currently unclear the relationship between the two children, how the 5-year-old obtained the gun, and if any adults were arrested following the accidental shooting.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Under Minnesota law, "Children under the age of 14 years are incapable of committing crime" and therefore the boy cannot be charged in the shooting.