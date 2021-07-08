Minn. Baseball Coach Killed in Apparent Road Rage Incident, Suspect Still at Large

Police believe Jay Boughton had some sort of altercation with the driver of a light-colored SUV before he was shot

A Minnesota youth baseball coach was fatally shot Tuesday in a suspected road rage incident.

Jay Boughton, an assistant coach with the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association, was driving home from a baseball game with his 15-year-old son around 10 p.m. on Highway 169 in Plymouth when the fatal shooting occurred, according to NBC News.

Police believe Boughton had some sort of altercation with the driver of a light-colored SUV before he was shot.

"There may have been some sort of traffic altercation between the two drivers," Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said at a Wednesday press conference, WCCO reports.

"I just have to say this was one the most tragic events that I have witnessed in my 20 years in policing," he said.

After Boughton was shot, he lost control of his vehicle and plowed into cars in a nearby parking lot, WCCO reports.

His son aided with CPR before paramedics arrived, WCCO reports. Boughton was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where he later died.

His friends and family are shocked by his tragic death.

"I've had friends die, but I've never had a friend murdered," friend Joe Higgins told KSTP. "And to have him die in that manner, just shocking. Hard to wrap your head around. So tragic. Couldn't believe it happened to such a wonderful person, in the manner it did. Such a senseless crime. To not see him in the stands with us, the next time we're at a ball game, it's going to be hard."

Boughton was a "pillar" of the town's baseball community, his friend Scot Cybyske told KSTP. "Always positive, always clapping. The boys could be down by 15 runs and he was encouraging individuals. Never raised his voice. Cool, calm, and collected."

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect's vehicle, which is described as a Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, or similar vehicle. The suspect vehicle reportedly has damage to the driver's side rear bumper.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Boughton's wife and two children.