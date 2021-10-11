Minnesota Bar Shooting Kills 1, Injures 14: 'Our Community Is Devastated,' Mayor Says

Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting, Saint Paul police said Sunday

Three men have been arrested after a shooting at a bar in Saint Paul, Minnesota left one person dead and 14 injured.

Terry Lorenzo Brown, Jr., 33, Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, and Jeffrey Orlando Hoffman, 32, are all in custody and being treated at the hospital for injuries suffered during the incident, which occurred early Sunday morning, the Saint Paul Police Department announced on Twitter.

Once discharged, Brown, Phillips and Hoffman will be booked into the Ramsey County jail and await a charging decision, police added.

"The case remains open and active. No further info is available at this time," authorities said.

Officers responded to the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown Saint Paul just after midnight on Sunday after "multiple 911 callers frantically begged for help," per a press release from the city. Fifteen people were shot, one fatally.

Police "worked with good Samaritans" to provide aid to the injured and secure the scene, the statement said. One woman, later identified by family as 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley, was pronounced dead. 14 other victims were transported to hospitals and are expected to survive, the release said.

Shootout in a West Seventh Street bar that killed a woman and left 14 others injured Credit: Saint Paul Police Department

Wiley's mother Beth identified her in an interview with KARE 11 News, telling the outlet, "She has the biggest heart. She was a sweetheart."

In the statement from the city, Saint Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell said the tragedy was heartbreaking.

"My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning," Axtell said in the release. "In an instant, they found themselves caught in a hellish situation. I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won't stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable."

The police chief later added on Twitter that he had spoken with Wiley's family.

"Hearts are broken- victims, families, community and officers," he wrote. "I spoke with the homicide victim's family this morning and they are absolutely devastated. I am incredibly proud of the exhausted women and men of the SPPD. We WILL bring Justice to the victims."

Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter shared a statement on Sunday, writing, "Our community is devastated by the shocking scenes from last night."

"As our Saint Paul officers work to bring those responsible for these senseless acts into custody, our work to build more proactive and comprehensive public safety strategies is more urgent than ever," he continued. "We will never accept violence in our community."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz called the incident "horrific" in his own tweet.

"Minnesota is keeping in our hearts the family of the young woman killed and the 14 others injured, and the St. Paul neighborhood reeling from this senseless gun violence," Waltz wrote. "We're working in close coordination with local law enforcement as they apprehend those responsible."