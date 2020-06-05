George Floyd was killed when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for several minutes

After George Floyd's Killing, Minneapolis Will Ban Police Chokeholds and Require Cops to Intervene

Nearly two weeks after George Floyd's killing at the hands of police, Minneapolis has agreed to ban the use of chokeholds by police and and require officers to report colleagues who use them.

The order — which according to the Star-Tribune will be voted upon Friday by the City Council — came as part of a civil rights investigation launched by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights after Floyd's died on May 25 when Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee on the victim’s neck for several minutes.

The order, obtained by PEOPLE, lists the state of Minnesota as the petitioner and the Minneapolis police and the city as the respondent. It bans “the use of all neck restraints or choke holds for any reason.”

It adds measures requiring officers to intervene or report any neck restraints.

In addition, the order requires authorization from the police chief or a designated deputy chief to use crowd control weapons including chemical agents, rubber bullets, flash-bangs, batons, and marking rounds.

Floyd’s death — which was ruled a homicide — has led to nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism, some of which have become violent and destructive. On social media, violence by police against protesters, and vice versa, has circulated widely.

The order addresses the historical racism and disproportionate use of force by police against minority communities.

“Black, Indigenous, and communities of color have suffered generational pain and trauma as a result of systemic and institutional racism and long-standing problems in policing. This continuous harm was once again highlighted by the in-custody death of George Floyd,” it states. “The Parties agree that many previous efforts have not resolved the historic problems in policing in this community.”

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The three other police officers present — Thomas Lane, 37; Tou Thao, 34; and J. Alexander Kueng, 26 — are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

After Chauvin was arrested, his estranged wife filed for divorce.

It was unclear Thursday if any of the four officers had appeared in court to enter pleas to the charges or had retained legal counsel who could comment on their behalf.

