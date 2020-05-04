Minn. Woman Reported Missing After Going for Walk Found Dead in Home — and Husband Is Arrested

A 28-year-old Minnesota woman who was reported missing was found dead in her home.

On Thursday evening, Maria Fury was reported missing after she went for a walk at 11 a.m. and wasn't seen or heard from since, according to a Maple Grove Police Department press release. Fury had gone for a walk near Eagle Lake and Pike Lake that morning, prompting police to ask residents of the area to search for anything suspicious on their properties.

Authorities also organized a search scheduled for Saturday -- however, that morning, police found Fury's body inside her home.

Her husband, Joshua Fury, 28, was arrested Saturday morning and is now behind bars facing one count of murder, according to Hennepin County Jail records.

Police have not released how Fury died.

Following the discovery of Fury's body, her family released a statement, WCCO reports, saying: "She was a joy, light and treasure. As our family honors Maria's memory, and the immense joy that she brought to us all, we encourage you to focus on all the positive in the world."

It is unclear whether Joshua Fury has an attorney.