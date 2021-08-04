A neighbor called police when she smelled a foul odor coming from Karina See Her's backyard, authorities say

Minn. Woman Accused of Murdering Ex-Husband After His Body Is Found Buried Beneath a Shed in Her Backyard

A Minnesota woman has been arrested and charged with killing her ex-husband, whose decomposing body was found after a neighbor reported a bad smell coming from the backyard.

On Saturday, authorities arrested Karina See Her, 40, on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of her husband, Kou Yang, 50, the St. Paul Police Department said in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Yang was last seen on July 3 and reported missing by family members on July 23. His body was found on Saturday, police said.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, WCCO and KSTP, Her called 911 on July 22 to say that she hadn't seen her ex-husband since July 1.

She said they lived in the same house, even though they were divorced, the complaint says.

Yang's 17-year-old stepdaughter also called 911 to say that she believed her mother, Her, had killed him, the complaint alleges.

She said her 12-year-old sister told her that she and their mother had driven to the Taylors Falls area where Her brought a bag into the woods and came back to the car without it, the complaint says.

The 17-year-old told police that on July 2, she saw a tarp covering a hole that had been dug in the backyard.

Her put a newly constructed shed over the hole, the teen said.

On July 5, one of Her's neighbors called 911 to report a foul odor coming from Her's backyard.

A police cadaver dog "showed an interest in the shed's handle and door," according to the complaint, the Star Tribune reports.

Her allegedly told police the smell came from pigeons she kept and that she brought a bag of old food to Taylors Falls.

Police allegedly found blood on a bedroom wall that had been painted over, the complaint says. They also said they found paint in the garage and laundry room.

Over the weekend, authorities dug up the ground under the shed and found a body wrapped in "some type of material," the complaint says.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The medical examiner identified the body as that of Yang.

He had two bullet wounds in the back of his head, the complaint states.

On Monday, Her was charged with second-degree murder with intent – not premeditated, according to Ramsey County Adult Detention Center records.

She is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to the Star Tribune.

She has not entered a plea. It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.