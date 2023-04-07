Minn. Toddler Has Been Missing For 2 Weeks After His Dad Allegedly Threatened to Kill His Mom

Police in Minnesota are searching for missing 2-year-old Koran Brown after they allege he was taken by his non-custodial father two weeks ago

By
Published on April 7, 2023 03:49 PM
Koran Brown, Walter Brown
Koran Brown, Walter Brown. Photo: City of Mankato, Minnesota Government (2)

Police in Minnesota are searching for a missing 2-year-old boy after they allege he was taken by his non-custodial father two weeks ago and hasn't been seen since.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Walter Brown, who faces charges of violation of a no contact order and deprivation of custody after he allegedly took his toddler son from his ex-girlfriend's apartment without consent, according to police.

Brown, 29, and his son Koran, 2, have been missing since March 24, say police.

Police responded to a Mankato, Minn., apartment March 29, after Koran's mom, who Brown allegedly previously threatened to kill, said she had been unable to locate or get a hold of Brown and her son, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The woman told police on March 24, Brown showed up at her apartment unannounced, "pounding on the front door," the documents read. Due to a no contact order in place, the woman said she did not open the door for Brown. Instead, he allegedly forced his way in through a sliding back door.

Although the pair share three children, Brown allegedly proceeded to take only Koran, along with some clothing for the toddler before he left with him.

Days later on March 27, the woman said she spoke with Brown who allegedly refused to return Koran. At the time, Brown allegedly made "several vague threats including mentioning suicide," the documents read.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Brown allegedly stopped answering the woman's phone calls and blocked her on social media. Relatives, friends and law enforcement have also been unable to get a hold of him, say police.

According to the documents, cell phone pings placed Brown at the McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa, Tenn., on March 30. Pings also placed him in Memphis and at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, but police were unable to locate him in Tennessee, and airport surveillance footage failed to corroborate he was on a flight back to Minnesota.

Police described Koran as a Black male with dark-colored hair.

Brown is a Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair with dreadlocks with blonde tips, a beard and visible neck tattoos, say police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Police at 507-387-8725.

Related Articles
missing Texas boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez
Search for Missing 6-Year-Old Texas Boy is Now a Death Investigation as Police Work to Extradite Mom Who Fled
Alicia Rosa Confer
Ohio Man Charged With Murders of Pregnant 23-Year-Old Girlfriend and Her Unborn Child
Former Democratic Representative Justin Jones walks through a crowd after being expelled during a during a House session at the Tennessee State Capitol Building Protest
Republican-Led Tenn. House Expels 2 Black Democratic Lawmakers for Protesting Gun Violence
Mother Goes Missing After First Date at Seattle Mariners Game 
Arrest Made in Disappearance of Woman Who Went Missing After Date to Seattle Mariners Game
missing Texas boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez
Texas Police Searching for 6-Year-Old Boy Missing Since November After His Mother Allegedly Fled The Country
Emily Yu, Irvine Police Arrest Irvine Woman for Poisoning Her Husband
California Dermatologist Charged After Allegedly Poisoning Her Husband's Tea With Drano
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Search Intensifies for Minn. Mom of 2 Who Vanished Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances, Police Say
Dalaneo Martin
Civil Rights Probe Launched into Fatal Police Shooting of Black 17-Year-Old in D.C.
Logan Hutchings; Sophia Kelly
Illinois Parents, Both 21, Charged with Murder of Their 3-Month-Old Son
Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resorts
4 People 'Connected with Drug-Dealing Activities' Found Dead Near Cancun Beach Area, Authorities Say
Taylen Mosley
Fla. Toddler Found Dead in Alligator's Jaws Had Just Turned 2, 'Brought the Greatest Joy': Family
DUI victim baby Madden Ohlwiler, with his parents Hayley and Kyle Ohlwiler
11-Month-Old Killed by Suspected DUI Driver While Parents Pushed Him in Stroller on Calif. Sidewalk
Alicia Rosa Confer
'Smart and Determined' Mom-to-Be's Body Found in Home, Death Deemed 'Suspicious'
chick-fil-a-ft-blog0818.jpg
Man Kills Woman in Murder-Suicide in Chick-fil-A Parking Lot in Georgia
Mona Rodriguez
Family of Teen Allegedly Shot Dead by School Safety Officer Receives $13M Settlement from Board
Stephen Smith facebook no credit
Stephen Smith's 2nd Autopsy Yields New 'Evidence,' Declared a 'Success'