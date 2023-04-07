Minn. Toddler Has Been Missing For 2 Weeks After His Dad Allegedly Threatened to Kill His Mom

Police in Minnesota are searching for a missing 2-year-old boy after they allege he was taken by his non-custodial father two weeks ago and hasn't been seen since.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Walter Brown, who faces charges of violation of a no contact order and deprivation of custody after he allegedly took his toddler son from his ex-girlfriend's apartment without consent, according to police.

Brown, 29, and his son Koran, 2, have been missing since March 24, say police.

Police responded to a Mankato, Minn., apartment March 29, after Koran's mom, who Brown allegedly previously threatened to kill, said she had been unable to locate or get a hold of Brown and her son, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The woman told police on March 24, Brown showed up at her apartment unannounced, "pounding on the front door," the documents read. Due to a no contact order in place, the woman said she did not open the door for Brown. Instead, he allegedly forced his way in through a sliding back door.

Although the pair share three children, Brown allegedly proceeded to take only Koran, along with some clothing for the toddler before he left with him.

Days later on March 27, the woman said she spoke with Brown who allegedly refused to return Koran. At the time, Brown allegedly made "several vague threats including mentioning suicide," the documents read.

Brown allegedly stopped answering the woman's phone calls and blocked her on social media. Relatives, friends and law enforcement have also been unable to get a hold of him, say police.

According to the documents, cell phone pings placed Brown at the McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa, Tenn., on March 30. Pings also placed him in Memphis and at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, but police were unable to locate him in Tennessee, and airport surveillance footage failed to corroborate he was on a flight back to Minnesota.

Police described Koran as a Black male with dark-colored hair.

Brown is a Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair with dreadlocks with blonde tips, a beard and visible neck tattoos, say police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Police at 507-387-8725.