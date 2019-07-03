Minn. Toddler Was Killed in 2016 Drive-By Shooting, and Suspect Was Just Charged with Murder

Image zoom

It was a case that outraged the people of Minneapolis.

In July 2016, two-year-old Le’Vonte Jones and his 15-month-old sister, Melina, were riding in the back of a minivan driven by their mother’s boyfriend, Melvonte Peterson. The van pulled up to an intersection alongside a black Chevrolet Impala. A passenger in the Impala shot into the minivan, striking both Le’Vonte and Milena. At least 11 shots were fired.

Melina was hit in the leg, but survived the shooting; Le’Vonte was struck in the chest and later died.

Authorities in Minneapolis said they were determined to find the person responsible.

“We know that violence in any community affects everyone,” Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said in a press conference at the time, according to the Star-Tribune. “This case, however, involved the most vulnerable of our community, and that’s our children. When children are shot and killed, our entire city mourns.”

Nearly three years after the shooting, authorities have charged Chris Welch with second-degree murder in the case, saying that he fired the fatal shot. PEOPLE confirms that Welch, 34, is currently serving a federal prison term on unrelated gun charges.

A criminal complaint filed Monday in Hennepin County District Court sheds light on what police say happened. According to the complaint, first obtained by the Star-Tribune, Welch allegedly confided in a witness that he was angry at Peterson because, he claimed, the man stole from him. The witness told police that Welch allegedly said he was going to kill him.

A different witness told investigators that Welch recognized the van as Peterson’s before he allegedly opened fire.

“It’s clear that Mr. Welch who was driving a car shot across his passenger into the van driven by Melvonte Peterson,” Mike Freeman, Hennepin County Attorney, told WCCO. “A number of witnesses have come forward finally. It was a difficult case to put together.”

It was not immediately clear if Welch has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Peterson, a convicted felon who was prohibited from carrying firearms, was later convicted of illegally possessing a gun. He was sentenced to five years in prison, the Star-Tribune reports.

Three years later, Le’Vonte’s family and friends are still coming to terms with his death — and they say the arrest will help.

“We’re thankful for those courageous witnesses that came forth and told their truth,” the family’s pastor Danny Givens, told WCCO. “At points, it may have felt or seemed hopeless, but for a mother to lose her child — you never give up hope.”