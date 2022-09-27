Minn. Teens Face Child Abuse Charges After 2 Children Are Discovered with Cigarette Burns, Bruising

Two teens tasked with babysitting two small children have been arrested after a 2-year-old boy arrived at a Minnesota hospital with a skull fracture and covered in bruises and cigarette burns.

Online arrest records confirm the arrests of Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette and Jamie Rae Wilson, both 19.

Calzada-Russette was arrested on Sept. 22 and charged with malicious punishment of a child. Wilson was detained on Sept. 25 after a warrant was issued for her arrest; she is charged with two counts of felony child torture.

KMSP-TV accessed court records filed against the teens and reports that paramedics were called to a St. Paul residence on Sept. 22 on a report of an injured boy who'd fallen down a staircase.

At the hospital, though, doctors noticed the bruises as well as the burns from cigarette butts.

He was transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit where he was diagnosed with brain bleeds — both old and new — and a fractured skull.

Speaking to police, Wilson — who rode in the ambulance with the boy — explained that his mother had asked her to watch him for a few days. She told police the boy arrived with numerous injuries and markings on his body.

Police eventually learned that a 5-year-old girl had also been left with Wilson, along with the boy.

Calzada-Russette had stayed home with the girl, but the court records allege neither he nor Wilson mentioned the girl to police.

The girl was also taken to the hospital for evaluation and allegedly had "injuries on nearly every part of her body," reports KMSP.

Police further allege the girl's entire body was badly bruised and had been burned by cigarettes in places.

Doctors also determined the girl suffered damage to some of her internal organs.

"A doctor ... told the investigator that this is the worst case of abuse he has seen in over 20 years," the complaint reads, according to KMSP.

The court records show that both defendants denied involvement in the abuse. It is unclear if the teens are related to the children or how long the children were in their care.

It was unclear Tuesday if Wilson and Calzada-Russette had entered pleas or hired lawyers who could speak on their behalf.