Derek Chauvin, Police Officer Charged in George Floyd's Killing, Released from Jail After Posting Bond

The former Minneapolis officer, who is charged with second-degree murder, posted a non-cash $1 million bond

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May 25 death of George Floyd, has been released on bond.

Chauvin, 44, was being held at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, WCCO reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He posted a non-cash $1 million bond, FOX9 reports. Conditions of his release include turning in his firearms and gun permits. He cannot have contact with Floyd’s family, nor can he work as a police officer or security guard while out on bail.

Chauvin had been incarcerated at the correctional facility since May.

His attorney declined to comment.

The former officer became the subject of national headlines when a video of Floyd, 46, being arrested by a group of Minneapolis officers went viral on social media, sparking widespread horror.

In the video, Chauvin can be seen with his knee firmly placed on the back of Floyd's neck. Floyd, a Black Minneapolis resident, was handcuffed and lying on his stomach next to a Minneapolis patrol car.

Other officers held Floyd down, with Chauvin placing his weight on Floyd's neck with his left knee.

For minutes, Floyd can be heard in the video groaning in pain while bystanders plead with Chauvin to let up. Throughout the video, Floyd repeatedly asks for help. He tells the officers that he cannot breathe and says that "everything hurts." The video continued even after Floyd was visibly still.

Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder. The charges were later upgraded to include second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter.

Three other officers -- Thomas Lane, 37; Tou Thao, 34; and J. Alexander Kueng, 26 -- have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: