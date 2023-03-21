Minn. Mom 'Didn't Show Any Signs' of Being an Abuse Victim. Then Her Husband Killed Her in Murder-Suicide

Mom of three Jennifer Yang, 36, was shot to death by her husband at their Minnesota home, authorities say

Published on March 21, 2023 04:12 PM
Jennifer Yang
Jennifer Yang. Photo: GoFundMe

Loved ones said there was no indication of marital strife leading up to the murder of a Minnesota mom at the hands of her husband, according to reports.

On March 10, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of two dead individuals at an Andover, Minn., home, a news release reads.

The pair appeared to have suffered from fatal gunshot wounds. Authorities identified the victim as Jennifer Yang.

According to the release, Jennifer, 36, was shot to death by Fue Her, before authorities say he used the same gun to kill himself. Jennifer's brother David Yang identified Her, 40, as the victim's husband.

"I didn't see anything," Yang told KSTP-TV. "She didn't show any signs [of domestic violence] other than reaching out to my parents sometimes about disagreements they may have had."

"Till this day, I still don't understand. I think she was just trying to protect us," said Yang.

According to the station, Yang blames their culture's glorification of patriarchy for his sister's death. The couple were reportedly of Hmong descent.

"In the Hmong culture, us men are the ones that make all the rules. With the females, they feel like they have nowhere else to go," he continued.

"They always say, 'siab ntev netv,' [which means] 'have a long heart," said Yang.

According to a GoFundMe, the couple leaves behind three children, ages 2, 8 and 12.

Jennifer "was such a force of life and positivity," the fundraiser description reads. "A caring daughter and sister, devoted mother, and friend to all – that is the Jennifer we want to remember."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

