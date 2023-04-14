Minn. Man Tried to Stab Girlfriend During Domestic Abuse Incident, But Missed & Killed Her Son, 13, Instead

Isaac Hoff was killed while trying to help his mother fend off her boyfriend, who was attacking her in a violent argument in 2022

By KC Baker
Published on April 14, 2023 11:56 AM
Isaac Hoff
Isaac Hoff. Photo: GoFundMe

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to stabbing his girlfriend's 13-year-old son during an argument that turned violent, according to multiple reports.

On Wednesday, Houston Allen Morris, 39, of Olivia, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony and an amended felony charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, the West Central Tribune reports.

He had initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Isaac Hoff and attempted second-degree murder of his mother. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will drop the second second-degree murder count, KSTP reports.

The charges stem from the early morning hours of March 24, 2022, when Morris and Hoff's mother, who has not been named, were arguing and he began assaulting her, according to the criminal complaint, KSTP reports.

They had been dating for about a year and he had just moved into her apartment two weeks earlier, the complaint says, according to the outlet.

She had received an order of protection for herself and her son on March 1, the Star Tribune reports.

During the fight, Morris strangled the woman before hitting her on the head with a pipe and then a metal bed frame, the criminal complaint says, the West Central Tribune reports.

In an attempt to defend herself, she grabbed a knife from under a bed but he wrested it away from her, the criminal complaint says.

Houston Allen Morris
Houston Allen Morris. Renville County Sheriff's Office

In the ensuing struggle, Morris tried to stab her with the knife but missed, the complaint says, the Star Tribune reports.

He ended up stabbing the boy who was standing behind his mother, the complaint says, KSTP reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Bleeding from the chest where he had been stabbed, the boy called 911 to report that Morris was attacking his mother, prosecutors said, the Tribune reports.

When officers arrived, they found the boy lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor, the Tribune reports. He later succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

They found the woman's 1-year-old daughter in the apartment, covered in blood. The woman had cuts on her head and hands and deep bite marks on one arm, the Star Tribune reports.

A GoFundMe set up in Isaac's honor says, "He was killed after being stabbed in a situation no child should have to endure. He will forever be remembered as a Hero for his Bravery, literally giving up his life to protect those he loved.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Isaac "was a son, a brother, a grandchild, a cousin, a nephew, and a friend to others, it says.

"In honor of his memory, his family would like to ensure his legacy lives on and his voice is never forgotten," it says. "Money donated will be put towards something Isaac would be most proud of. Our prayers are with them."

Morris remains held at the Renville County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10 at the Renville County Courthouse.

His attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
Quintia Miller
Man Killed Woman in Case of Mistaken Identity, Believing She Had Accused Him of Molesting Her as Girl
Gannon Stauch; Letecia Stauch
Stepmom Stabbed Boy 18 Times Before Shooting Him. Her Lawyer Says She Has Dissociative Identity Disorder
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13829686a) This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Lawrence Paul Anderson. On . Anderson was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing three people, including a woman whose heart was cut from her body, weeks after being released from prison as part of a mass commutation effort. He pleaded guilty Wednesday in Grady County District Court to three counts of murder and single counts of maiming and assault and battery Oklahoma Slayings Sentence, Chickasha, United States - 24 Feb 2021
Oklahoma Man Gets Life in Prison for Murders, Including Cutting Out and Cooking Woman's Heart
Julissa Thaler, Eli Hart
Minnesota Mom Convicted of Murdering Her 6-Year-Old Son After Going to Gun Range for Shooting Practice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Z-8xuswRmI
Wisconsin Woman Charged in 2022 Dismemberment Case Attacks Attorney at Competency Hearing
Brittany Gorman
Man Killed Wife in National Park During Argument Over Covid-19 Stimulus Check
Nikki Secondino
Instagram Model Accused of Stabbing Sleeping Dad Was Allegedly Enraged by Argument Over Laptop
Tristyn Bailey, Aiden Fucci
Aiden Fucci Pleads Guilty to Murder for Stabbing 13-Year-Old Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 Times
Amber Wymer mugshot
W. Va. Woman Charged with Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend's Daughter to Death
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Disposable Glove, Red-Stained Items and Possible Hair Strands Found in Idaho Suspect's Home: Warrant
Gary Cabana
Man Accused of Stabbing 2 Workers at MoMa Extradited to N.Y. to Face Charges Nearly Year After Attack
John Formisano and Christie Formisano
Former N.J. Police Officer Convicted of Killing Estranged Wife, Sentenced to Nearly 80 Years in Prison
Receia Kollie for main/tout? GFM here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funding-for-receia-kollies-burial?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined
Minn. Mom Urged Son to Get Help, 'Turn His Life Around.' Now He's Accused of Murdering Her
Danielle Paruolo
After Counseling Session, Husband and Wife Argued Over Divorce. Then He Allegedly Stabbed Her to Death
mariah-woods.png
N.C. Man Killed Girlfriend's Daughter, 3, with Chloroform in Attempt to Get Her to Sleep
David Bonola, Orsolya Gaal
Handyman Admits Killing N.Y. Mom, Stuffing Her in Duffel Bag After 'Heated' Argument over Their Affair