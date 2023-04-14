Minn. Man Tried to Stab Girlfriend During Domestic Abuse Incident, But Missed & Killed Her Son, 13, Instead

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to stabbing his girlfriend's 13-year-old son during an argument that turned violent, according to multiple reports.

On Wednesday, Houston Allen Morris, 39, of Olivia, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony and an amended felony charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, the West Central Tribune reports.

He had initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Isaac Hoff and attempted second-degree murder of his mother. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will drop the second second-degree murder count, KSTP reports.

The charges stem from the early morning hours of March 24, 2022, when Morris and Hoff's mother, who has not been named, were arguing and he began assaulting her, according to the criminal complaint, KSTP reports.

They had been dating for about a year and he had just moved into her apartment two weeks earlier, the complaint says, according to the outlet.

She had received an order of protection for herself and her son on March 1, the Star Tribune reports.

During the fight, Morris strangled the woman before hitting her on the head with a pipe and then a metal bed frame, the criminal complaint says, the West Central Tribune reports.

In an attempt to defend herself, she grabbed a knife from under a bed but he wrested it away from her, the criminal complaint says.

Houston Allen Morris. Renville County Sheriff's Office

In the ensuing struggle, Morris tried to stab her with the knife but missed, the complaint says, the Star Tribune reports.

He ended up stabbing the boy who was standing behind his mother, the complaint says, KSTP reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Bleeding from the chest where he had been stabbed, the boy called 911 to report that Morris was attacking his mother, prosecutors said, the Tribune reports.

When officers arrived, they found the boy lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor, the Tribune reports. He later succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

They found the woman's 1-year-old daughter in the apartment, covered in blood. The woman had cuts on her head and hands and deep bite marks on one arm, the Star Tribune reports.

A GoFundMe set up in Isaac's honor says, "He was killed after being stabbed in a situation no child should have to endure. He will forever be remembered as a Hero for his Bravery, literally giving up his life to protect those he loved.

Isaac "was a son, a brother, a grandchild, a cousin, a nephew, and a friend to others, it says.

"In honor of his memory, his family would like to ensure his legacy lives on and his voice is never forgotten," it says. "Money donated will be put towards something Isaac would be most proud of. Our prayers are with them."

Morris remains held at the Renville County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10 at the Renville County Courthouse.

His attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.