Minn. Man Fatally Shoots Ex-Wife and 2 Sons, Aged 8 and 11, as They Try to Run From Him

Two children and their parents are dead in what Minneapolis police believe was a triple murder-suicide.

On Sunday morning, Minneapolis police responded to the home of Kjersten Schladetzky and her two sons, ages 8 and 11, after neighbors witnessed a shooting on their lawn, according to a police news release obtained by PEOPLE.

According to witnesses, shots were heard fired inside the single mother’s home, followed by screams, before the two boys were reportedly seen running out of the house. They were carrying their coats and book-bags as they ran, but before they could get to safety, they were shot.

“I thought it was a game. … All of a sudden, the gunshots started ringing out,” neighbor Erik Wiltscheck told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Police say the boys were killed by their father, David Schladetzky, 53, after their mother was fatally shot inside the home. The couple had divorced in June, according to WCCO.

The man then turned the gun on himself, Fox9 reports.

Upon arrival, officers found the boys lying in the front yard of their South Minneapolis home, and heard gunshots still being fired inside. Officers grabbed the children’s bodies and placed them in a patrol car, but they were pronounced dead.

“This is something that will live with them forever,” police spokesman John Elder said of the responding officers.

A standoff took place between officers and SWAT team members for hours before authorities gained access to the home and found both David and Kjersten’s bodies.

Kjersten Schladetzky and her sons were close, friends and neighbors told the Tribune.

“She was so excited to have her boys that it was palpable,” Anna Pratt, a former coworker from Hennepin Theatre Trust, where the couple met, said.

Wiltscheck told the paper the boys saw their mom as “number one.”

“If I had the chance, I would have traded my life for those kids,” Wiltscheck said, according to the Tribune. “I just can’t make sense of this.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.