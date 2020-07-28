Minn. Man Accused of Stabbing, Beating 62-Year-Old Councilwoman Mom to Death

The alleged attack was so traumatic, the medical examiner had to use Rosalie Johnson's dental records to identify her

A 20-year-old Minnesota man is accused of brutally beating and stabbing his 62-year-old mother to death.

Eric Jordahl, 20, is charged with two counts of second degree murder for the fatal stabbing of his mother, Rosalie Johnson.

On the morning of July 23, authorities responded to a 911 call made by Jordahl's father, reporting that his son had said he stabbed his mother, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WCCO.

Upon arrival at the family's Big Lake home, officers found Jordahl covered in blood and his mother, 62-year-old Rosalie Johnson, dead in a bedroom in the basement. She was suffering from "obvious facial trauma," according to the complaint.

Officers also recovered a butcher knife on the kitchen table “as well as what appeared to be human tissue,” the complaint states, Fox9 reports.

In a statement to police, Jordahl allegedly confessed to going into his mother’s bedroom that night and punching her repeatedly after she told him to go back to sleep. He then allegedly went upstairs and got a butcher knife before returning to her bedroom and stabbing her multiple times.

He then allegedly said he "removed part of the body and put it in the kitchen,” according to the complaint.

When his father returned home from work, Jordahl allegedly met him in the garage, covered in blood, and told him what he had done.

Before her death, Johnson was a member of the Big Lake City Council. She was appointed a seat in January 2019.

Johnson’s death was ruled a homicide by the Midwest Medical Examiner, who said she suffered both sharp and blunt force trauma to her head and body.

The alleged beating and stabbing was so traumatic the medical examiner had to use Johnson's dental records to identify her.