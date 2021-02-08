Minn. Husband Who Reported Wife Missing Is Arrested After She's Found Dead a Day Later

A day after she was reported missing by her husband, authorities discovered the body of a 37-year-old Minnesota woman — and now, police confirm her husband has been arrested.

According to a statement obtained by PEOPLE, police detained Jonathan Greyblood, 30, on Sunday just after 1 p.m.

The arrest came less than 20 minutes after Jeanine Greyblood's remains were found in an unspecified area just south of Little Falls.

The statement alleges Greyblood called police early on Saturday morning to report Jeanine missing.

According to investigators, Greyblood allegedly told officers he last saw his wife hours earlier — at about 1:30 a.m. — as she was leaving their home on foot.

Detectives have yet to disclose where, specifically, Jeanine's body was found, or what led them to it.

The statement indicates she was found "deceased under suspicious circumstances."

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause and manner of death in this case.

If a motive for the violence is known, authorities are keeping that information to themselves.

At this point, Greyblood is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.

"Formal charges are expected later this week," reads the statement.